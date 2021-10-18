Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $42,000 Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Quidel were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 50.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 213.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 38.1% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

QDEL stock opened at $128.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.92. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $288.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. The company had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million. Research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.