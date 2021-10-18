Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $58,000 in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,925. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $165.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.37. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $262.55. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.33.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.96.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

