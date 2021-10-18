Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 73.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,186,000. 6.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UI stock opened at $319.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.94. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.87 and a 52 week high of $401.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 32.48% and a negative return on equity of 491.01%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total value of $521,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

