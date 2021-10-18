Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 557 New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 557 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEWR. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,327,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,924,000 after acquiring an additional 111,970 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,838,000 after acquiring an additional 255,350 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 842,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,811,000 after acquiring an additional 100,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 723,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

NYSE NEWR opened at $75.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.55.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $298,254.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,849 shares in the company, valued at $372,063.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,463 shares of company stock worth $7,618,829. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

