Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,863.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 210,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,633,000 after purchasing an additional 489,908 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.