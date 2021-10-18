Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Short Interest Up 41.3% in September

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the September 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.76. 24,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,235. Healthcare Services Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,718,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

