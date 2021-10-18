HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €109.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HFG. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €90.01 ($105.90).

HFG stock opened at €80.96 ($95.25) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 12-month high of €97.38 ($114.56). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €86.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €79.66.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

