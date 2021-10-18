Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $117.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.73 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HCCI stock opened at $30.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $746.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.15. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $34.91.

In other news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 1,327.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

HCCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

