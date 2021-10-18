Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Update

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HGBL shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

In other Heritage Global news, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 81,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $145,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Hexner purchased 34,504 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $65,557.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 69,917 shares of company stock valued at $138,047 and have sold 190,275 shares valued at $364,955. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Global during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage Global by 12.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGBL opened at $1.92 on Monday. Heritage Global has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Heritage Global had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Global will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.