Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $144.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.09 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $83.62 and a 1 year high of $145.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.15 and a 200-day moving average of $126.81.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $511,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.