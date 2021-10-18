Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of Holly Energy Partners worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $564,000. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

NYSE HEP opened at $20.02 on Monday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $23.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.15 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at $473,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Holly Energy Partners Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

