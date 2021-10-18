Horizon Protocol (HZN) Reaches Market Cap of $5.97 Million

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $377,857.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00065874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00069737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00100758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,614.21 or 1.00128487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,688.85 or 0.05994707 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00023472 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

