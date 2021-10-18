Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €66.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BOSS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €51.65 ($60.77).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €53.20 ($62.59) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,400.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a twelve month high of €53.84 ($63.34). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.23.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

