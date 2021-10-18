Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €66.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BOSS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €51.65 ($60.77).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €53.20 ($62.59) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,400.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a twelve month high of €53.84 ($63.34). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.23.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

