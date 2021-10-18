Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 143,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,933,800 shares.The stock last traded at $12.16 and had previously closed at $12.22.

HUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.59.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $635,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,998,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

