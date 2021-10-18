Icahn Carl C Purchases 15,896,308 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Carl C increased its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,645,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,896,308 shares during the period. Icahn Enterprises comprises 53.8% of Icahn Carl C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Icahn Carl C owned 0.90% of Icahn Enterprises worth $13,068,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 101.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,670,000 after purchasing an additional 240,173 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 26.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,170 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 192,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 21,623 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 45.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 86.5% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Shares of IEP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,898. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.89.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Icahn Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.66%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is -109.14%.

In other Icahn Enterprises news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 5,000 shares of Icahn Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.