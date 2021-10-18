IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Short Interest Up 31.3% in September

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $22.77. 28 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,165. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. The company has a market cap of $874.44 million, a P/E ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.77. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. Research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $39,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $264,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $877,945 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,266,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,559,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,493 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,636,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,360,000 after purchasing an additional 130,727 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,309,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after purchasing an additional 409,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after purchasing an additional 192,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

