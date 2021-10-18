iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Holdings Boosted by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,025 shares during the period. iMedia Brands comprises about 2.4% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iMedia Brands were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in iMedia Brands in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMBI shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:IMBI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.04. 135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,390. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $130.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $113.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

