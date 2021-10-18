IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives $55.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMIAY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of IMIAY stock remained flat at $$49.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.41. IMI has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $49.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6414 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

