Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,503,000 after purchasing an additional 68,752 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,947.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $72.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.88. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

