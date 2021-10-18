indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the September 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several research firms recently commented on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.82% of the company’s stock.
indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
indie Semiconductor Company Profile
indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.
