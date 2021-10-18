Indiva (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James cut shares of Indiva (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:NDVAF opened at $0.35 on Friday. Indiva has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33.
Indiva Company Profile
