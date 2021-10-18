Indiva (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James cut shares of Indiva (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:NDVAF opened at $0.35 on Friday. Indiva has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33.

Indiva Company Profile

Indiva Ltd. engages in producing derivative products and the cultivation of cannabis. It offers premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. Its brands include Artisan Batch, Wana Sour Gammies, Bhang Chocolate, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, and Sapphire Cannabis Salt.

