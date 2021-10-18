Indus Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Indus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILI has been the topic of several analyst reports. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

Shares of BILI stock traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.36. 96,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,515,132. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

