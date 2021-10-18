Indus Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) by 329.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759,825 shares during the quarter. Canaan makes up about 1.4% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Canaan were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Canaan during the first quarter valued at $75,615,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Canaan by 19.6% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,437,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,867,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Canaan during the first quarter valued at $35,673,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Canaan by 63,705.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the second quarter worth $12,989,000. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

NASDAQ:CAN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.04. 289,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,792,690. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. Canaan Inc. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.29 and a beta of 4.42.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

