Indus Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,524,915 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,562,000. DiDi Global makes up 3.7% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,656,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,866,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

DIDI traded down 0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting 8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,630,617. DiDi Global Inc. has a twelve month low of 7.16 and a twelve month high of 18.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 8.29.

Separately, Atlantic Securities lowered DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

DiDi Global Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

