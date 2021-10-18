Insider Buying: Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Major Shareholder Buys $600,188.00 in Stock

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 45,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $600,188.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Biocapital L.P. Samsara also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 2,300 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,727.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 75,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $984,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 61,475 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $850,199.25.

Shares of Graphite Bio stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.13.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,183,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,219,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $921,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRPH. SVB Leerink started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.