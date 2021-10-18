Insider Buying: Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Buys 13,265 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,265 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.38 per share, for a total transaction of $999,915.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safehold alerts:

On Wednesday, October 13th, Istar Inc. bought 13,211 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.69 per share, with a total value of $999,940.59.

On Monday, October 11th, Istar Inc. bought 13,442 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.46 per share, with a total value of $974,007.32.

On Friday, October 8th, Istar Inc. bought 13,853 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.18 per share, with a total value of $999,909.54.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Istar Inc. bought 13,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $999,948.57.

On Monday, October 4th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,848 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.21 per share, with a total value of $999,964.08.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,644 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.29 per share, with a total value of $999,968.76.

On Monday, September 27th, Istar Inc. acquired 657,894 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $49,999,944.00.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $74.55 on Monday. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $95.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72 and a beta of -0.47.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 10.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 1.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.