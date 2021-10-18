Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Sells 18,392 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $4,781,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan T. Runyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Okta alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,641 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $414,598.65.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $255.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.97. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.08 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Summit Insights lifted their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Okta by 175.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,176,000 after buying an additional 5,194,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after buying an additional 1,514,962 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 122.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after buying an additional 990,869 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the second quarter worth approximately $228,650,000. Finally, Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new position in Okta in the second quarter worth approximately $223,669,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.