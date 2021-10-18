Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $2,048,270.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.61, for a total value of $2,048,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $1,829,170.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Amit Sinha sold 14,066 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.72, for a total value of $3,793,881.52.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total value of $1,709,190.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total value of $1,731,380.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.26, for a total value of $1,646,820.00.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $292.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $294.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Zscaler by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 1.3% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 1.1% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.86.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

