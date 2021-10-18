Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Gap Up to $26.49

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.49, but opened at $27.13. Insmed shares last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 321 shares trading hands.

INSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.25.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Insmed by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 16.8% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,286,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 106,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

