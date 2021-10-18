Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Cut to C$190.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

OTCMKTS IFCZF remained flat at $$134.58 on Monday. 45 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $103.32 and a twelve month high of $142.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.60.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

