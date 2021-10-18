International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Position Lessened by Conifer Management L.L.C.

Conifer Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,358,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,849 shares during the period. International Money Express accounts for 2.4% of Conifer Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Conifer Management L.L.C. owned approximately 6.11% of International Money Express worth $35,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in International Money Express by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 294.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 8.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 21.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 15.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Money Express alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Money Express has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $141,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,987.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 150,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,529 in the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IMXI remained flat at $$17.01 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,614. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.53. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. International Money Express had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $116.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. Research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.