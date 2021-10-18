Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Position Raised by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,210,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,325 shares during the period. Intersect ENT accounts for about 2.3% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Intersect ENT worth $37,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 448.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth $210,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XENT shares. Guggenheim cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

XENT stock opened at $27.06 on Monday. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.35 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 66.55% and a negative return on equity of 102.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.