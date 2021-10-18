Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of BSCU stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $19.47. 1,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,430. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $20.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000.

