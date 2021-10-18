Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of BSCU stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $19.47. 1,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,430. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $20.38.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.
See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
