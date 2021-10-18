Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEZ traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $89.83. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,573. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $97.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.078 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.