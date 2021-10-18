Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 234.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,199 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 122,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 207.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $26.85 on Monday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.