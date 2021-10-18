Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,152,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.61. 175,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,976. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.83. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

