iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $699,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7,279.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the period.

ICVT opened at $102.22 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.05.

