iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Position Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $20,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,191,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,959,000 after buying an additional 133,748 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,059,000 after buying an additional 285,797 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 682,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,739,000 after buying an additional 33,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 647,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,527,000 after buying an additional 110,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,658,000 after buying an additional 159,572 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $96.92 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $100.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.88.

