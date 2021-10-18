iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Raised by Southern Wealth Management LLP

Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,688 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.9% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Garrison Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.02. 6,075,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average of $75.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

