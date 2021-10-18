iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 408,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 23,292 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 49,535 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 282.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,136,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,672,000 after acquiring an additional 839,721 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 22,512.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 231,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $22.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

