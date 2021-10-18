Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Jamf alerts:

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $43.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.72.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $300,000,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,805,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,559,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jamf by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 90,949 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.