Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of JANX opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16. Janux Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $723,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

