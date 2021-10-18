Jarvis Network Price Hits $0.0600 on Exchanges (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $777,650.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0600 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00041480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.39 or 0.00194751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00088833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

