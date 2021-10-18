JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €26.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been assigned a €26.50 ($31.18) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €22.26 ($26.18).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of DEC stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €22.26 ($26.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. The business has a fifty day moving average of €22.67 and a 200-day moving average of €23.08. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.