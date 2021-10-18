Jefferies Financial Group Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $950.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $850.00 to $950.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $855.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $620.22.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $843.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $746.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $687.94. Tesla has a 1 year low of $379.11 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $834.61 billion, a PE ratio of 439.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,448 shares of company stock worth $60,960,832. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

