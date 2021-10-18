Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€285.00” Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €289.00 ($340.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €277.83 ($326.86).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

