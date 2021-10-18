Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LXS has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €72.29 ($85.04).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €57.96 ($68.19) on Thursday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 52-week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €60.56 and a 200-day moving average price of €60.91.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

