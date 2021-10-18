Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on MonotaRO Co., Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for MonotaRO in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MonotaRO’s FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.
MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $418.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.82 million. MonotaRO had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 32.65%.
MonotaRO Company Profile
MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.
