Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

MS opened at $102.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.95. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after buying an additional 1,530,364 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.0% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,512,000 after buying an additional 351,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

