JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €68.00 Price Target

Oct 18th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €51.65 ($60.77).

ETR:BOSS opened at €53.20 ($62.59) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,400.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €46.23. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12-month high of €53.84 ($63.34).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

