JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €68.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €51.65 ($60.77).

ETR:BOSS opened at €53.20 ($62.59) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,400.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €46.23. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12-month high of €53.84 ($63.34).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

